Vienna State Opera 2017-18 Live Stream: Maria José Siri’s Showcases Her Famed ‘Madama Butterfly’

Maria José Siri’s world-renowned interpretation of “Madama Butterfly” will be live-streamed by the Vienna State Opera on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, as part of its season-long series.

Siri will be paired with the likes of mezzo Zoryana Kushpler as Suzuki, tenor Murat Karahan as Pinkerton, and baritone Gabriel Bermudez as Sharpless.

The stream kicks off at 7 p.m. local time That’s around 4 p.m. EDT and 1 p.m. PST for the start time. This will be the final performance for this production and only the second one of the season.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference for experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After this production, the company will also live stream “Ariadne Auf Naxos,” “Don Pasquale,” “Elektra,” “Lulu,” “Der Rosenkavalier,” “Arabella,” “Die Zauberflöte,” and “Die Fledermaus” before the calendar changes to 2018. In 2018, the company will feature 25 live streams, including the full “Der Ring des Nibelungen.”

