Vienna State Opera 2017-18 Live Stream: Lise Davidsen Leads ‘Ariadne Auf Naxos’

The Vienna State Opera’s livestreaming series continues on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, with a performance of Richard Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”

The production, directed by Sven-Eric Bechtolf, will be conducted by Jeffrey Tate and features a cast that includes Peter Matic, Markus, Eiche, Rachel Frenkel, Erin Morley, Lise Davidsen in the title role and Stephen Gould as Bacchus.

The stream kicks off at 7 p.m. local time and is slated to run until around 9:30 p.m. That’s around 4 p.m. EDT and 1 p.m. PST for the start time. This will be the final performance for this production, which kicked off on Nov. 29 and ran for three performances overall.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference for experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After this production, the company will also live stream “Don Pasquale,” “Elektra,” “Lulu,” “Der Rosenkavalier,” “Arabella,” “Die Zauberflöte,” and “Die Fledermaus” before the calendar changes to 2018. In 2018, the company will feature 25 live streams, including the full “Der Ring des Nibelungen.”

Related