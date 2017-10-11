Verdi Chorus to Showcase ‘Love’s Passions & Potions’ in Fall Concerts

The Verdi Chorus has announced its fall concert, “Love’s Passions and Potions,” which will feature two performances at the First United Methodist Church in Santa Monica, California, on November 18th and 19th.

The concert will showcase selections from Verdi’s “Giovanna d’Arco” and “Un Ballo in Maschera,” Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” and “The Elixir of Love,” Massenet’s “Manon,” and even some selections from Romberg’s “The Student Prince,” among others.

The program will also showcase soprano Jamie Chamberlin, tenor Nathan Granner, and baritone Ben Lowe, who is making his New York debut this season at BAM in Matthew Aucoin’s opera “Crossing.”

The chorus was founded in 1983 and its repertoire includes over 300 choruses from 81 operas in seven languages. The organization is led by founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum and presents four concerts each year in addition to other events.

Per a press release, “Over 50 singers gather together from every walk of life to become The Verdi Chorus – the only choral group in Southern California focused primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus. This has nothing to do with religion; it has everything to do with being spiritual and uplifting.”

