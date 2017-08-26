Triple Bill of Broadcasts on Saturday Include ‘Don Carlo,’ ‘Nabucco’ From Verona

Posted By: David Salazar August 26, 2017

It’s going to be a busy day for opera lovers this Saturday with three major showcases on a television.

First up is a performance of “Don Carlo” from La Scala starring Ferruccio Furlanetto, Stuart Neil, Dalibor Jenis, Anatolij Kotscherga, Fiorenza Celodins, and Dolora Zajick on RAI Cinque. The showcase kicks off at 4 p.m. in Europe. The performance was conducted by Daniele Gatti.

At 8 p.m., Euro audiences can check out the Concours Fondation Polycarpe from Opera Liège on RTBF (Radio et Télévision Belge Francophone). The broadcast will be of the finals of the competition

Finally, the events come to a close with a live stream transmission of Verdi’s “Nabucco” from the Arena di Verona on ARTE. That performance stars baritone George Gagnidze in the title role. Daniel Oren conducts a cast that also includes Paolo Antognetti, Rafal Siwek, Rubens Pelizzari, Susanna Branchini, Nino Surguladze, Elena Borin, and Nicolò Ceriani.

