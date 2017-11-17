Top 5 Operas to See This Weekend – International (11/17-19): Vittorio Grigolo, Joyce DiDonato & Ekaterina Bakanova Lead Must-See Operas

This weekend features a plethora of major performances from opera’s greatest stars all around the world. Here are our picks for the top five must-see shows of the weekend.

L’Elisir D’Amore – Wiener Staatsoper, Austria

“Adriana Lecourevur” maybe the hottest ticket in Vienna because of Anna Netrebko but it isn’t the only show that is essential viewing. Vittorio Grigolo returns to the Wiener Staatsoper for performances of “L’Elisir d’Amore” with a star-studded cast that also includes Erwin Schrott as Dulcamara. Andrea Carroll and Orhan Yildiz round out the cast that is led by Guillermo García Calvo in Otto Schenk’s classic production. The weekend performance will take place on Nov. 17.

La Favorite – Opera Royal de Liège Wallonie, Belgium

The Opera Royal de Liège Wallonie continues its run of Donizetti’s French opera on Sunday, Nov. 19. Conductor Luciano Acocella leads director Rosetta Cucchi’s new production which features an all-star cast. Italian mezzo Sonia Ganassi sings Leonore while Celso Albelo sings the role of Fernand. Mario Cassi, Ugo Guagliardo, Cécile Lastchenko and Matteo Roma round out the cast.

Semiramide – The Royal Opera, United Kingdoms

The weekend will see David Alden’s “Semiramide” return to the stage on Sunday, Nov. 19. The production, which opened at the Bayerische Staatsoper earlier this year, will see the return of Joyce DiDonato in the title role with Lawrence Brownlee and Daniela Barcellona. Michele Pertusi and Jacquelyn Stucker round out the cast with Antonio Pappano conducting Rossini’s seminal masterpiece.

La Rondine – Théâtre du Capitôle, France

Nicolas Joël’s production of Puccini’s delightful opera returns to the stage at the Théâtre Du Capitôle with a youthful cast. Ekaterina Bakanova sings the title role of Magda with Dmytri Popov as Ruggero. Elena Galitskaya is the coquette Lisette while Marius Brenciu sings his signature Prunier. Paolo Arrivabeni conducts the orchestra and chorus of the theater. The production opens on Nov. 17.

Ti Vedo, Ti Sento, Mi Perdo – Teatro alla Scala, Italy

If you’re looking for a new opera, the Teatro alla Scala is concluding its 2016-17 season with Salvatore Sciarrino’s new opera. The work, which had its world premiere on Nov. 14 is a commission in collaboration with the Staatsoper Unter der Linden of Berlin. Maxime Pascal conducts Jürgen Flimm’s new production. The work features Laura Aikin, Charles Workman, Otto Katzameier, Sonia Grané, Lena Haselmann, Thomas Lichtenecker, Christian Oldenburg, Emanuele Cordaro and Ramiro Maturana. It also features students of the Teatro alla Scala Academy. Performances will take place on Nov. 17 and 18.

