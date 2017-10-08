Tickets for Cincinnati Production of Pink Floyd Opera Adaptation Go on Pre-Sale

Tickets for Cincinnati Opera’s production of “Another Brick in the Wall” have gone on sale. The opera transforms Pink Floyd’s famous 1979 album “The Wall” onto the operatic stage and will appear with the company on July 26, 28, 31.

Per a press release substantiated by the company’s website, the special pre-sale for the production started on Oct. 2 and runs through Halloween 2017.

The opera world premiered at Opéra de Montréal in March 2017, with 10 sold-out performances.

The opera will showcase Canadian baritone Nathan Keoughan as the progressive-rock superstar Pink. Meanwhile, Canadian soprano France Bellemare will sing the role of Pink’s mother. As Pink’s father is French-Canadian tenor Jean-Michel Richer while Canadian soprano Caroline Bleau will sing the role of Pink’s wife. Bellemare, Richer, and Bleau all appeared in the world premiere and will be making their Cincinnati Opera debuts.

In the pit will be Canadian Alain Trudel, who also led the world premiere performances. Dominic Champagne will direct while set design is by Stéphane Roy.

