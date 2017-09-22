The Staged Opera Performances of Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli, born on Sept. 22, 1958, is one of the most famous tenors in the world, his fan base rivaling and quite possibly surpassing that of some of opera’s greatest artists. To put it succinctly, he has known how to balance the fine line between classical and popular music.

Because of Bocelli’s blindness, a challenge that he has had to deal with since the age of 12, Bocelli’s operatic engagements have been limited at best. And yet, he has managed to brave those very challenges and appeared on the opera stage in a few different productions throughout his career. Here is a look at the times that Bocelli has appeared in an opera.

This article will only note staged performances.

La Bohème

Bocelli’s first ever performance of an opera on-stage came in 1998 when he took on Puccini’s “La Bohème” at the Teatro Comunale di Cagliari for one week.

Werther

In 1999, the tenor took on the role in Massenet’s famed opera at the age of 41 at the Michigan Opera Theater. He sang alongside Denyce Graves, who took on the role of Charlotte. He also performed the opera in Bologna in 2004.

Madama Butterfly

In 2002, the tenor took on the role of B.F. Pinkerton in a production of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” opposite soprano Maria Pia Ionata at the Puccini Festival at Torre del Lago.

Tosca

In 2004, the tenor took on the role of Cavaradossi at the 50th Puccini Festival in Torre del Lago.

Carmen

In 2008, the tenor returned to the stage as Don José in “Carmen” opposite Ildikó Komlósi at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma for four nights.

Roméo et Juliette

The tenor took on the Shakespearean hero in 2012 at the Teatro Carlo Fenice, singing the first two of three scheduled performances; he canceled the third with pharyngitis suffered from vocal strain.

