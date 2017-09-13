The Orchestra Now Fall Season To Showcase Beethoven’s 9th

The Orchestra Now has announced its fall season, which will feature a ton of vocal performances.

The big one that all eyes will surely be on is the Oct. 21 and 22 showcases of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, which will feature soprano Chloé Olivia Moore, mezzo Teresa Buchholz, bass-baritone Alfred Walker, and tenor John Pickle. Bard College Conservatory 2016 Concerto Competition winner Nathaniel Sullivan will also be appearing in Frank Martin’s “Six Monologues from Jedermann.” Leon Botstein conducts.

Prior to that Sullivan will be appearing in a concert singing Heinz Karl Gruber’s “Frankenstein!!” Also on the concert will be Sibelius’ “Valse Triste” and Haydn’s 104th Symphony.

Per a press release, “The Orchestra Now (TŌN) is a visionary orchestra founded in 2015 by Bard College president and conductor, educator, and music historian Leon Botstein.” The organization is in its third years and has led to more than 80 outstanding graduate musicians from 12 different countries chosen from hundreds of applicants from leading conservatories around the globe.

