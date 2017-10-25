The Dutch National Opera Announces New Opera Studio

The Dutch National Opera has announced its new Opera studio, which is geared toward young artists.

The company announced that the Dutch National Opera Studio is a new young artists program in The Netherlands that will be launched in Amsterdam in September 2018 with internationally renowned soprano Rosemary Joshua as the artistic leader. Artists will be chosen in an audition process with age limit of 30 for females and 32 for males.

The program will offer young artists a chance to develop well-rounded artists by providing the highest quality training in combination with a wide range of professional experiences.The program will be designed to support six singers and one répétiteur and the selected member will be employed on a full-time basis as salaried members of Dutch National Opera for up to two years. Additionally, the young artists will be immersed into the professional life of the company and mentored through every aspect of their career development in an individually tailor-made program.

The studio will also guarantee vocal artists extensive musical, language, and vocal coaching with experienced music staff, leading international voice teachers and conductors as well as leading opera directors. The chosen artists will also participate in both main stage productions, as well as studio productions, recitals and concert/educational work. Meanwhile, the répétiteur of the Opera Studio will be coached by the music staff of Dutch National Opera and will be mentored by DNO’s Chief Conductor as well as guest conductors. He or she will participate in every aspect of the preparation of opera and be fully involved in all studio activities.

Related