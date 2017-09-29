The Crypt Sessions Final Concert to Feature Soprano Alyson Cambridge

The second season of “The Crypt Sessions” draws to a close on Nov. 15, 2017 with a special treat.

Unison Media’s concert series, will feature soprano Alyson Cambridge as she takes on William Bolcom’s song cycle “From the Diary of Sally Hemings.”

Per a press release, “Season Two incorporates a pre-concert tasting of wines tailored specifically to the music by Magnvm Opvs and themed food prepared by up-and-coming New York City chefs. Each concert is announced immediately after the preceding one. Every Season One concert sold out, with waiting lists of more than 100 people.”

All proceeds from the ticket sales are donated to the Church of the Intercession with $10,000 being donated throughout Season One.

Cambridge is slated to cover the title role in “The Merry Widow” at the Metropolitan Opera this season and will also be giving a number of concert performances in Milwaukee and Chicago before heading to the Crypt Sessions. She recently performed in Nashville, Indiana, Wisconsin, Virginia, and with the New Amsterdam Opera in New York.

