Tenor Gregory Kunde To Conduct a Rossini Classic in 2018

Posted By: David Salazar August 24, 2017

Gregory Kunde is one of the most versatile tenors out there. He is also a versatile musician.

The tenor is slated to take up the baton for “Il Barbiere di Sivigila” next year at La Fenice in Venice. The performances are slated for September and October 2018.

This won’t be Kunde’s first conducting gig. He did lead a few performances of “Maria de Rohan” at the Festival Donizetti di Bergamo in 2011. He has also directed some choral works as well in the past.

Kunde has a full slate for 2017-18 beginning with a series of performances of “Un Ballo in Maschera” in La Coruña. He follows that up with “Aida” in Torino before singing Pollione in “Norma” at Liège. In January 2018 he takes on the title role of “Poliuto” in Barcelona before heading to Valencia for “Peter Grimes.” He then sings “Otello” before returning to “Aida” in Madrid. That is followed by “La Forza del Destino” in Dresden, “Norma” in Bilbao, and “Manon Lescaut” in Barcelona.

Then comes his conducting of the Rossini masterpiece.

