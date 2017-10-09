Tenor Celso Albelo to Receive Major Award

TOPICS:
Credit: Sony Classical

Posted By: David Salazar October 9, 2017

Tenor Celso Albelo is set to receive the 2017 Taburiente Prize on Oct. 19, 2017.

The prize is given by the Diario de Avisos (newspaper) Foundation in recognition of “professional excellence, talent, creativity and work that benefits society, people and organisations in all fields and latitudes.” Among the people in attendance at the bestowing of the award will be such journalists as Luis del Olmo and Juan Cruz, in a gala at the Teatro Guimerá in Las Palmas, the capital of Gran Canaria.

The tenor has enjoyed a terrific 2017 which has seen him release his first solo album for Sony Classical, “Íntimamente.” He is also slated to sing his first Des Grieux in Massenet’s “Manon” in Bilbao, a role that excited him tremendously. Speaking with OperaWire a few months back, he noted, “Des Grieux is all about love over anything else. He will leave his family, values, religion for love. It’s maybe a love that is too difficult for modern and more selfish audiences to understand. We live in a world where all of us are a bit more selfish. If someone is going to hurt us, we move away. We don’t have the same sense of forgiveness he has. I just love this depth of exploration.”

The tenor will also make appearances at Liège, Monte Carlo, Genoa, Madrid, Florence, Palermo, Valladolid, Napoli, and Valencia.

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Tenor Celso Albelo to Receive Major Award"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*