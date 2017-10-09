Tenor Celso Albelo to Receive Major Award

Tenor Celso Albelo is set to receive the 2017 Taburiente Prize on Oct. 19, 2017.

The prize is given by the Diario de Avisos (newspaper) Foundation in recognition of “professional excellence, talent, creativity and work that benefits society, people and organisations in all fields and latitudes.” Among the people in attendance at the bestowing of the award will be such journalists as Luis del Olmo and Juan Cruz, in a gala at the Teatro Guimerá in Las Palmas, the capital of Gran Canaria.

The tenor has enjoyed a terrific 2017 which has seen him release his first solo album for Sony Classical, “Íntimamente.” He is also slated to sing his first Des Grieux in Massenet’s “Manon” in Bilbao, a role that excited him tremendously. Speaking with OperaWire a few months back, he noted, “Des Grieux is all about love over anything else. He will leave his family, values, religion for love. It’s maybe a love that is too difficult for modern and more selfish audiences to understand. We live in a world where all of us are a bit more selfish. If someone is going to hurt us, we move away. We don’t have the same sense of forgiveness he has. I just love this depth of exploration.”

The tenor will also make appearances at Liège, Monte Carlo, Genoa, Madrid, Florence, Palermo, Valladolid, Napoli, and Valencia.

