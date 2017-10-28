Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo To Showcase William Christie & Les Arts Florissants

(Credit: Vincent Pontet)

Posted By: David Salazar October 28, 2017

William Christie and Les Arts Florissants will make appearances at the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogotá, Colombia.

The ensemble will perform Charpentier’s “Acteón” and Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. The idea of combining the two operas into a doublé bills was Christie. The maestro is one of the great proponents of baroque operas in the modern age. Christie is the director of Les Arts Florissants, which he founded in 1979.

The performances of the operas will be semi-staged by Sophie Daneman.

In addition to this performance in Bogotá, the conductor is slated to lead the same ensemble in a production of “Jephtha” in Paris in January before following up with showcases of “Ariodante” in Barcelona, Vienna, Pamplona, and Madrid.

In addition to this performance, the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo is slated for a number of major operatic showcases over the course of the 2017-18 season including “Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny,” among others.

