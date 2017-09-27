Susanna Phillips to Lead Performance of Mozart Mass At Carnegie Hall

Superstar soprano Susanna Phillips will lead a cast in Mozart’s “Great” Mass in a performance at Carnegie Hall.

She will be singing alongside soprano Camilla Tilling, tenor Thomas Cooley, bass-baritone Michael Sumuel, and the Westminster Symphony Choir. Maestro Pablo Heras-Casado will lead the Orchestra of St. Luke’s during the performance of Oct. 12, 2017.

The performance will also feature a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C Major. Per a press release, “The spirit of Bach – particularly his Mass in B Minor – informs the grand choral writing of Mozart’s Mass in C Minor. The influence of the florid Italian operatic style is evident in the works’ ‘Laudamus te,’ a coloratura mezzo-soprano showpiece, and in the tender soprano aria ‘Et incarnatus est.’”

In addition to the performance, Phillips has a series of major concerts, including the Marilyn Horne Song Celebration on Jan. 28, 2018 and “La Bohème” at the Metropolitan Opera in February. She will also be singing concerts in Milkwaukee, San Francisco, and Chicago before the New Year.

