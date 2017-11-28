Star Soprano Carol Neblett Dies, Aged 71

Soprano Carol Neblett has passed away as of November 23 2017. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Carol was born in Modesto, California, and attended University of California, Los Angeles. She made her debut at the age of 23 in the role of Musetta in “La Bohème.” She performed with City Opera company for the next decade until moving on to the Metropolitan, making her debut as Senta in “The Flying Dutchman” opposite José van Dam. She sang at the Metropolitan until 1993. Carol would go on to perform at prominent opera houses all over the world, often with longtime friend Plácido Domingo; among one of their performances together was a production of “La Fanciulla del West” at Covent Garden for Queen Elizabeth’s 25th Jubilee Celebration. The next year, she played opposite Luciano Pavarotti in a production of “Tosca” at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

As a recording artist, Neblett would work with figures such as Renata Scotto, Sherrill Milnes, Rene Kollo, and Marilyn Horne. Later in her life, Neblett worked as a voice instructor and artist in residence at Chapman University in her native state of California.

Carol Neblett was married three times in her life; first to cellist Douglas Davis, then to conductor Kenneth Schermerhorn, and finally to cardiologist Phillip Akre. She is survived by two of her three children.

