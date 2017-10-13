Social Media Beat (Week of Oct. 6-12): Fake News & Verdi Dominate Internet

It was a tumultuous week on social media with Fake News influencing the interaction between opera stars and their fans.
The Metropolitan Opera made sure to celebrate the birthday of iconic composer Giuseppe Verdi.
🎈🎉🎂Happy birthday, Giuseppe Verdi! The Italian composer, born on this day in 1813, is one of the most prolific and influential composers in the operatic canon. What’s your favorite Verdi opera? This season, be sure to catch Verdi’s Requiem, Il Trovatore, and Luisa Miller, all conducted by Music Director Emeritus James Levine. ___________________________________ #HappyBirthday #Birthday #OTD #AVerdiMerryBirthday #Verdi #OnThisDay #Italian #Composer #Legend #Opera #LaTraviata #Aida #Requiem #LuisaMiller #Trovatore #Otello #Rigoletto #Nabucco #Falstaff #Macbeth #IDueFoscari #SimonBoccanegra #MetOpera #MetOperaArchives Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera Archives
Soprano Hibla Gerzmava showed support for baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky after Russian media erroneously reported his death.
The same went for soprano Aida Garifullina.
Meanwhile soprano Anna Netrebko continued her touring around the world and showcased some odd advertising.
Finally, tenor Michael Fabiano showed off a nice view from above San Francisco.
