Social Media Beat (Week of Oct. 6-12): Fake News & Verdi Dominate Internet

TOPICS:
Credit: Pavel Vaan / Leonid Semenyuk The famed baritone was hospitalized but is out of danger.

Posted By: David Salazar October 13, 2017

It was a tumultuous week on social media with Fake News influencing the interaction between opera stars and their fans.

The Metropolitan Opera made sure to celebrate the birthday of iconic composer Giuseppe Verdi.

Soprano Hibla Gerzmava showed support for baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky after Russian media erroneously reported his death.

The same went for soprano Aida Garifullina.

Meanwhile soprano Anna Netrebko continued her touring around the world and showcased some odd advertising.


Finally, tenor Michael Fabiano showed off a nice view from above San Francisco.

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Social Media Beat (Week of Oct. 6-12): Fake News & Verdi Dominate Internet"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*