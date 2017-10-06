Now that we are into the first week of October, we can safely say that the world’s greatest artists are in full swing all over the world. Here is a look at just some of the activities of some of those great artists over the last week.
Soprano Angel Blue took over the Met’s Instagram account ahead of her debut with the company. She would end up scoring rave reviews.
Tomorrow #Friday #September 29, 2017 from 8:00am – 4:00pm I’m taking over the @metopera #Instagram page. I’m going to #interview my colleagues and post some photos of the #backstage area. Hope that you’ll follow the Met’s instagram page to see all of the #Boheme #excitement!!! #NewYork #thankful #blessed #believeinyourself #CaliforniaGirlinNewYork
Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko sent her regards from China.
Soprano Ailyn Pérez got familiar with Antonin Dvorak’s creative home and even took some pictures at Rusalka Villa.
Final visit to Rusalka Villa where Antonín Dvořák spent his spring & summer composing. I cannot put the experience into pictures, but the letters, furniture, piano and mood left in this home speak volumes about his friendships, his family, and his personality. I’m very grateful for the family lead visit. #Rusalka #prague #dvořák
Soprano Corinne Winters showed off some sketches from an upcoming “Traviata” production she will appear in at Basel.
And just so the men don’t feel left out, here is a picture from tenor Piotr Beczala from Barcelona, previewing an upcoming production of “Un Ballo in Maschera.”
Be the first to comment on "Social Media Beat (Week of 9/29): Here’s What Piotr Beczala, Anna Netrebko & Others Were Up To"