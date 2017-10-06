Social Media Beat (Week of 9/29): Here’s What Piotr Beczala, Anna Netrebko & Others Were Up To

Now that we are into the first week of October, we can safely say that the world’s greatest artists are in full swing all over the world. Here is a look at just some of the activities of some of those great artists over the last week.

Soprano Angel Blue took over the Met’s Instagram account ahead of her debut with the company. She would end up scoring rave reviews.

Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko sent her regards from China.

Good night from China A post shared by @anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago on Oct 5, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Soprano Ailyn Pérez got familiar with Antonin Dvorak’s creative home and even took some pictures at Rusalka Villa.

Final visit to Rusalka Villa where Antonín Dvořák spent his spring & summer composing. I cannot put the experience into pictures, but the letters, furniture, piano and mood left in this home speak volumes about his friendships, his family, and his personality. I’m very grateful for the family lead visit. #Rusalka #prague #dvořák A post shared by A I L Y N P E R E Z (@ailynperez1) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Soprano Corinne Winters showed off some sketches from an upcoming “Traviata” production she will appear in at Basel.

From classy starlet to angelic to fierce… loving these costumes for our new #latraviata #theaterbasel #allviolettaallthetime A post shared by Corinne Winters (@cmwsoprano) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

And just so the men don’t feel left out, here is a picture from tenor Piotr Beczala from Barcelona, previewing an upcoming production of “Un Ballo in Maschera.”

Live from the general rehearsal at @liceu_opera_barcelona #live #rehearsal A post shared by Piotr Beczala (@piotrbeczala) on Oct 4, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

