Social Media Beat (Week of 9/16-21): What Were the World’s Greatest Sopranos Up To?

As the title might indicate, we are doing things a bit differently this week with the social media showcase. Here is a rundown of what some of the world’s greatest sopranos are up to!

To kick things off we take a look at Angela Meade, who paid hommage to the legendary Maria Callas with a new photograph.

In honor of #mariacallas and the day we lost her I wanted to try to recreate one of her #iconic photos. Her #voice and incredible #artistry are an #inspiration. A post shared by Angela Meade (@angelameadesoprano) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Meanwhile, over in London, soprano Joyce El Khoury showed off her costume for “La Bohème.”

Not gonna lie. My personal favorite. I absolutely love this color!!! 💛💛💛💛Those who know me, know that I have a huge dress #fettish . Getting my fix in this show. 🙈😍👌 #rohboheme #musetta #coventgarden #royaloperahouse #yellow #operafashion #fashion #opera A post shared by J O Y C E E L – K H O U R Y (@joyce.el.khoury) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko took in some downtime at Dubai.

🕶 A post shared by @anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Meanwhile, Leah Crocetto showed off a new wig as she prepares for her upcoming “Tosca” at Pittsburgh.

Wig fitting fun. #curly #notfinished #obviously #wigs #nicolerocks @pagano_nicole #yay @pittsburghopera A post shared by Leah Crocetto (@leahcrocetto) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Finally, soprano Olga Peretyatko basked in the enjoyment of the Enescu Festival for the first time.

That was my first visit to Bucharest, what a city and what a Festival!!! @enescu_festival such a pleasure to sing on this amazing stage! #enescufestival @ateneulroman #mozart #excultate tomorrow back to Moscow for Rossini! A post shared by OLGA PERETYATKO-MARIOTTI (@olgaperetyatko) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

