Social Media Beat (Week of 9/16-21): What Were the World’s Greatest Sopranos Up To?

TOPICS:
(Credit: Angela Meade Facebook)

Posted By: David Salazar September 22, 2017

As the title might indicate, we are doing things a bit differently this week with the social media showcase. Here is a rundown of what some of the world’s greatest sopranos are up to!

To kick things off we take a look at Angela Meade, who paid hommage to the legendary Maria Callas with a new photograph.

Meanwhile, over in London, soprano Joyce El Khoury showed off her costume for “La Bohème.”

Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko took in some downtime at Dubai.

🕶

A post shared by @anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago on

Meanwhile, Leah Crocetto showed off a new wig as she prepares for her upcoming “Tosca” at Pittsburgh.

Wig fitting fun. #curly #notfinished #obviously #wigs #nicolerocks @pagano_nicole #yay @pittsburghopera

A post shared by Leah Crocetto (@leahcrocetto) on

Finally, soprano Olga Peretyatko basked in the enjoyment of the Enescu Festival for the first time.

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Social Media Beat (Week of 9/16-21): What Were the World’s Greatest Sopranos Up To?"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*