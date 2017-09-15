Social Media Beat (Week 9/15-17): Anna Netrebko, Michael Fabiano & Piotr Beczala Engage in Drastically Different Activities

I look forward to yet another opportunity to perform Ms Lucy Ashton. This is a great reminder for me in more ways than one that nothing is impossible. JUST TRY!!! #PrettyJourney Who ever thought I’d even sing it? Who would ever hire me? You don’t have that or this…THEY SAID!!!….But somehow all that NO resulted in a big YES and WHY NOT. NEVER TELL ANYONE THEY CAN’T AND NOT EVERYONE WHO SAYS YOU CAN’T IS RIGHT!!!! JUST TRY…I am very grateful to everyone who believed in me and I look forward tp debut my own written Cadenza which will be heard live for the first time. It is on my new album ofcourse 😉 #Dreams I hope it will give a personal perspective on how many layers Lucia has as far as emotional/spychological state is concerned. #LuciaInBerlin #prettygratefulrightnow

