Social Media Beat (Week 9/15-17): Anna Netrebko, Michael Fabiano & Piotr Beczala Engage in Drastically Different Activities

TOPICS:
(Credit: Michael Fabiano Instagram)

Posted By: David Salazar September 15, 2017

Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko was back at Fashion Week, this time in Vienna, where she posted an interview on Instagram.

Soprano Pretty Yende promoted an upcoming performance.

I look forward to yet another opportunity to perform Ms Lucy Ashton. This is a great reminder for me in more ways than one that nothing is impossible. JUST TRY!!! #PrettyJourney Who ever thought I’d even sing it? Who would ever hire me? You don’t have that or this…THEY SAID!!!….But somehow all that NO resulted in a big YES and WHY NOT. NEVER TELL ANYONE THEY CAN’T AND NOT EVERYONE WHO SAYS YOU CAN’T IS RIGHT!!!! JUST TRY…I am very grateful to everyone who believed in me and I look forward tp debut my own written Cadenza which will be heard live for the first time. It is on my new album ofcourse 😉 #Dreams I hope it will give a personal perspective on how many layers Lucia has as far as emotional/spychological state is concerned. #LuciaInBerlin #prettygratefulrightnow

A post shared by Pretty Yende (@pretty_yende_official) on

Tenor Piotr Beczala had a fun time at the US Open.

Meanwhile Mexican tenor Rolando Villazón announced an upcoming recital tour.

Finally, it was a big week for tenor Michael Fabiano in London.

La Boheme @royaloperahouse #amore #morte

A post shared by @tenorfabiano on

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Social Media Beat (Week 9/15-17): Anna Netrebko, Michael Fabiano & Piotr Beczala Engage in Drastically Different Activities"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*