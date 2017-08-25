Social Media Beat (8/18-24): Which Companies Have Begun Rehearsing?

Posted By: Francisco Salazar August 25, 2017

It’s that time of the year when companies begin to rehearse for opening night and as a result, rather than put the focus on individual singers, this week we will see what companies are sharing about their preparations.

Opera Philadelphia

Opera Philadephia’s festival opens in two weeks and rehearsals have clearly begun. This week the company posted a picture of the behind-the scenes for the upcoming world premiere “We Shall Not be Moved.” The opera opens on Sept. 16.

he cast of #WSNBM joins a pre-first-rehearsal huddle. World Premiere takes @thewilmatheater stage Sept. 16! 😆

A post shared by Opera Philadelphia (@operaphila) on

Metropolitan Opera

On Eclipse day the Met released a photo of Sondra Radvanovsky looking up at the sky. After suffering from fatigue over the summer, Radvanovsky is back to showcase her acclaimed Norma.

Lyric Opera of Chicago

“Orfeo ed Eurydice” opens the 2017-18 season in Chicago and it features the Joffrey Ballet. Here the company previewed what audiences will see on Sept. 23.

 New York City Opera

Continuing its outreach campaigns, the New York City brought opera to Bryant Park and showcased scenes from Puccini’s “La Fanciulla del West.” The season opens on Sept. 6.

Washington National Opera

“Aida” has already started rehearsals and in the pictures posted this week, the ballet is taking center stage in this new staging by Francesca Zambello.

@jessicalangdance in rehearsal for #AidaDC (Sep 9-23) at Washington National Opera’s Takoma Park studio. 📸 @gregorygreening

A post shared by The Kennedy Center (@kennedycenter) on

