Social Media Beat (11/2-9): A Dog Wins the Internet As Ailyn Pérez Prepares ‘Thaïs’ Among Other Major Events

Posted By: David Salazar November 10, 2017

Another week and more fun stuff on Instagram. One, in particular, has the internet won over.

Ailyn Pérez wants everyone to be excited about her upcoming “Thaïs” at the Metropolitan Opera.

Tenor Piotr Beczala previewed “Adriana Lecouvreur” with a famed diva.

Meanwhile, soprano Hibla Gerzmava is doing her Elisabeth in Paris for the company’s new “Don Carlos.”

Elisabeth😘

A post shared by Hibla Gerzmava (@hiblagerzmava) on

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva made a special announcement.

And finally, Aida Garifullina shared this incredible video that has won Instagram:

😂😂😂👏🏼 #cute #dog #musician #singer #pianoplayer #moodoftheday #fun #funny #music #sameasmydog ❤️😊

A post shared by Aida Garifullina (@aidagarifullina) on

