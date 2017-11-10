Social Media Beat (11/2-9): A Dog Wins the Internet As Ailyn Pérez Prepares ‘Thaïs’ Among Other Major Events

Another week and more fun stuff on Instagram. One, in particular, has the internet won over.
Ailyn Pérez wants everyone to be excited about her upcoming “Thaïs” at the Metropolitan Opera.
J’ai trop hâte de finalement devenir Thaïs ce samedi! Ces costumes et cette musique sont d’une beauté exceptionnelle 😌💕✨ . . @geraldfinleyofficial you rock!! What a wonderful colleague to take on this adventure with! . . We open on Saturday matinee!! Come see us at @metopera or listen to the live broadcast starting at 12:55 pm! Link on my bio 👆🏼 . . Muchos besos a todos!! Gracias por su apoyo!! #becomingthaïs #metopera #Thaïs #openingnight #ailynperez #geraldfinley
Tenor Piotr Beczala previewed “Adriana Lecouvreur” with a famed diva.
Meanwhile, soprano Hibla Gerzmava is doing her Elisabeth in Paris for the company’s new “Don Carlos.”
Soprano Sonya Yoncheva made a special announcement.
I am trilled to return to @salzburgerfestspiele next summer with a brand new production of “L’Incoronazione di Poppea” by Monteverdi. This will be a special occasion to reunite with Maestro William Christie, ten years after our last collaboration. I am really impatient! http://www.salzburgerfestspiele.at/programm/oper/oper-detail/programid/5929/id/11440/sid/127
And finally, Aida Garifullina shared this incredible video that has won Instagram:
