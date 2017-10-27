Social Media Beat (10/22-27): Cristiano Ronaldo, Oman & ROH Debuts For Major Opera Stars

Another week, more fun for opera’s greatest stars. Here’s what some of them were up to.

Superstar tenor-turned-baritone Plácido Domingo took some time to meet up with superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the FIFA award for “The Best Player in the World.”

With “The Best”👍👏🏻🏆⚽️ #cr7 A post shared by Plácido Domingo (@placido_domingo) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Meanwhile, soprano Lisette Oropesa showed off some pictures from rehearsals for her upcoming “Lucia di Lammermoor” at the Royal Opera House. Stay tuned for an OperaWire interview with her ahead of her ROH debut.

Walking backstage getting ready for the sextet in #ROHLucia at @royaloperahouse! A post shared by Lisette Oropesa (@lisetteoropesa) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Soprano Olga Peretyatko took some pictures at Oman as she rehearses for “L’Occasione fa il Ladro.”

From our Tourist day:) #oman #muscat #beauty #touristmode #friendsforever A post shared by OLGA PERETYATKO-MARIOTTI (@olgaperetyatko) on Oct 26, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Luca Pisaroni took some pictures from Vienna ahead of his turn in “L’Italiana in Algeri.”

Very excited to make my debut as Mustafà in Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri at Wiener Staatsoper this afternoon! #Pappataci 😜 @wienerstaatsoper A post shared by Luca Pisaroni (@lucapisaroni) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Finally, Ben Bernheim has arrived in Paris!

