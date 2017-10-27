Social Media Beat (10/22-27): Cristiano Ronaldo, Oman & ROH Debuts For Major Opera Stars

Another week, more fun for opera’s greatest stars. Here’s what some of them were up to.
Superstar tenor-turned-baritone Plácido Domingo took some time to meet up with superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the FIFA award for “The Best Player in the World.”
Meanwhile, soprano Lisette Oropesa showed off some pictures from rehearsals for her upcoming “Lucia di Lammermoor” at the Royal Opera House. Stay tuned for an OperaWire interview with her ahead of her ROH debut.
Soprano Olga Peretyatko took some pictures at Oman as she rehearses for “L’Occasione fa il Ladro.”
Luca Pisaroni took some pictures from Vienna ahead of his turn in “L’Italiana in Algeri.”
Finally, Ben Bernheim has arrived in Paris!
I have arrived in Paris! Rehearsals for ‘La bohème’ at the @operadeparis will start soon. Looking forward to meeting my colleagues, and working to create this version of Rodolfo. As I mentioned recently in an interview, “…every voice, every singer that I meet, when we sing together it brings a new possibility of colours, you know, when you begin to let the voices mix together at the rehearsals and you feel “wow” this is a bigger voice, or this is a smaller voice, this a delicate voice, or this a sexy voice, this is a strong voice. There are as many different colours as there are kinds of singers; everybody has a different voice, and this is what is rich in this business and in this world of opera, that I never know who it’s going to be….”
