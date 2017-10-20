Social Media Beat (10/13-19): Rubber Ducks, Fencing & Bears Headline Opera Singers’ Activities This Week

It’s a weird week in the opera world with major artists showcasing pictures of strange new productions and even rubber ducks. Check it out.

The Metropolitan Opera is gearing up for its upcoming production of “The Exterminating Angel” and had an interesting preview to showcase.

Meanwhile, soprano Maria Agresta, in addition to joining bass James Morris on his 1,000 Met performance, also had some time to admire NYC.

Ascoltando i colori e ammirando il silenzio… #newyork #amazingview #missinghomesweethome #feeling #alone #thinking #lovemyjob #lovemyfamily #missingfamily A post shared by Maria Agresta (@mariaagresta) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Bass René Pape showcased a new rubber duck made in his image.

Meet #PapeDuck – my duck Doppelgänger . He even has my king ring . You can buy your own #PapeDuck. Link in bio. #renepape #entendoppelgänger #entegutallesgut A post shared by René Pape (@renepapebass) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Mezzo Elina Garanca went fencing for her new role of Eboli in Paris.

Ready for a fight! This time – fencing!!! Watch me in action tonight in cinema at 18h00 CET (http://bit.ly/DCcinema) or on @arte.tv (http://bit.ly/DCArte) at 20h55 CET! #BecomingEboli A post shared by Elina Garanca (@elina.garanca) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Speaking of Paris, bass Ildar Abdrazakov took a picture backstage after his performance of “Don Carlos.”

Related