It’s a weird week in the opera world with major artists showcasing pictures of strange new productions and even rubber ducks. Check it out.
The Metropolitan Opera is gearing up for its upcoming production of “The Exterminating Angel” and had an interesting preview to showcase.
As the dinner party in Thomas Adès’s The Exterminating Angel progresses, things take a decidedly beastly turn. The “bear” recently visited the Met’s Costume Shop for a costume fitting. Premieres October 26. __________________________ #ExterminatingAngel #ThomasAdes #Opera #Contemporary #Buñuel #Film #Surreal #Surrealist #Costume #BearCostume #Bears #CantBearIt #KeepingItSurreal #Opera #MetOpera #OnlyAtTheMet Photos by Jonathan Tichler/Metropolitan Opera
Meanwhile, soprano Maria Agresta, in addition to joining bass James Morris on his 1,000 Met performance, also had some time to admire NYC.
Bass René Pape showcased a new rubber duck made in his image.
Mezzo Elina Garanca went fencing for her new role of Eboli in Paris.
Speaking of Paris, bass Ildar Abdrazakov took a picture backstage after his performance of “Don Carlos.”
Be the first to comment on "Social Media Beat (10/13-19): Rubber Ducks, Fencing & Bears Headline Opera Singers’ Activities This Week"