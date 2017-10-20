Social Media Beat (10/13-19): Rubber Ducks, Fencing & Bears Headline Opera Singers’ Activities This Week

Posted By: David Salazar October 20, 2017

It’s a weird week in the opera world with major artists showcasing pictures of strange new productions and even rubber ducks. Check it out.

The Metropolitan Opera is gearing up for its upcoming production of “The Exterminating Angel” and had an interesting preview to showcase.

Meanwhile, soprano Maria Agresta, in addition to joining bass James Morris on his 1,000 Met performance, also had some time to admire NYC.

Bass René Pape showcased a new rubber duck made in his image.

Mezzo Elina Garanca went fencing for her new role of Eboli in Paris.

Speaking of Paris, bass Ildar Abdrazakov took a picture backstage after his performance of “Don Carlos.”

