Sir John Eliot Gardiner’s Seven-Month ‘Monteverdi 450’ World Tour Concludes with Opera Trilogies in Chicago & New York

After a string of triumphant performances in music capitals across Europe, Sir John Eliot Gardiner, the Monteverdi Choir, and the English Baroque Soloists take their seven-month “Monteverdi 450” tour across the Atlantic.

The tour will go to Chicago’s Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance between Oct. 12-15 and then to New York’s Alice Tully Hall as part of Lincoln Center’s White Light Festival on Oct 18-21.

Both cities will see concert performances of all three of the Monteverdi’s operas “L’Orfeo,” “Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria” and “L’incoronazione di Poppea” continuing the celebration of the 450th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

The tour launched in April in Aix-en-Provence, where Gardiner led “Ulisse” for the first time in his career, before the maestro and his group presented complete trilogies at the Salzburg Festival, Musikfest Berlin, Lucerne Festival, Edinburgh Festival, Venice’s La Fenice and, most recently, in Paris.

The Chicago performances will be led on Oct. 12, 13 and 15 while the New York performances will be led on Oct. 18, 19 and 21.

