San Francisco Opera Lab Headed to Premiere Electronic Dance Club

San Francisco Opera Lab will make an appearance at the Mezzanine, one of San Francisco’s premiere electronic dance music clubs on Oct. 12, 2017.

Operatronica, a dance party featuring opera and electronic music is set to spur the interest of widely disparate groups with the intent of unifying them. To do so, the program will feature popular arias and songs from the operatic repertoire alongside electronic dance music (EDM) sequences.

The night will be curated by director Aria Umezawa and bass Anthony Reed. They will also serve as hosts. Umezawa is a first-year Adler Fellow and is only the second stage directing Fellow in the program’s 40-year history.

Reed has performed with the SFO in such operas as “La Traviata” and “Elektra.” He is also a member of the electronic-music duo ROEHN and records beats in the studio. His weekly vlog, “my BASSic life” documents his life as a young opera singer and EDM artist.

The event will also showcase sopranos Sarah Cambidge and Amina Edris, tenors Amitai Pati and Kyle van Schoonhoven, baritone Andrew Manea, bass-baritone Brad Walker, as well as pianists Jennifer Szeto and Ronny Michael Greenberg. It will also feature the Loves Company DJ crew.

