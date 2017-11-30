San Francisco Opera Gears Up For Holiday Spirit With New Performances

The San Francisco Opera is getting in the holiday spirit with two concerts on the War Memorial Opera House stage at the tailend of its 2017 fall season.

The first of these showcases is set for Dec. 1, 2017 when multi-platinum New Zealand trio Sol3 Mio performs alongside the San Francisco Opera Orchestra in a holiday concert, “Christmas with Sol3 Mio.” The ensemble features brothers and current San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow tenors Pene Pati and Amitai Pati, and their cousin baritone Moses Mackay. THe trio has managed multi-platinum album sales in New Zealand and their performances in Australia, Japan, Europe and Hawaii have garnered them tremendous audience support. They will showcase a number of holiday classics.

Then on Dec. 8, 2017, San Francisco Opera Center’s 2017 Adler Fellows put on a their final concert of the year entitled “The Future Is Now,” with American conductor James Gaffigan leading the San Francisco Opera Orchestra.

