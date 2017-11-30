San Francisco Opera Gears Up For Holiday Spirit With New Performances

TOPICS:

Posted By: David Salazar November 30, 2017

The San Francisco Opera is getting in the holiday spirit with  two concerts on the War Memorial Opera House stage at the tailend of its 2017 fall season.

The first of these showcases is set for Dec. 1, 2017 when multi-platinum New Zealand trio Sol3 Mio performs alongside the San Francisco Opera Orchestra in a holiday concert, “Christmas with Sol3 Mio.” The ensemble features brothers and current San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow tenors Pene Pati and Amitai Pati, and their cousin baritone Moses Mackay. THe trio has managed multi-platinum album sales in New Zealand and their performances in Australia, Japan, Europe and Hawaii have garnered them tremendous audience support. They will showcase a number of holiday classics.

Then on Dec. 8, 2017, San Francisco Opera Center’s 2017 Adler Fellows put on a their final concert of the year entitled “The Future Is Now,” with American conductor James Gaffigan leading the San Francisco Opera Orchestra.

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "San Francisco Opera Gears Up For Holiday Spirit With New Performances"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*