San Francisco Celebrates 95th Anniversary with ‘Opera in the Park’

Posted By: David Salazar August 30, 2017

As part of the celebration of its 95th season, San Francisco Opera is showcasing “Opera in the Park,” presented by the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday, Sept 10 at 1: 30 p.m. PT.

The concert will be free to all and will showcase a number of major artists performing arias from upcoming shows of the 2017-18 season. Among the artists in attendance will be Brian Jagde, Toni Marie Palmertree, Jill Grove, Alfred Walker, Atalla Ayan, Artur Rucinski, Sara Cambidge, Amina Edris, Pene Pati, Kyle van Schoonhoven, and Aurelian Florian.

At the end of the concert, audience members will get a chance to perform the “Brindisi” from Verdi’s “La Traviata.” Audiences are also encouraged to picnic in the concert and to bring their own food. The company will be offering their own assortment of foods for sale at the event. Parking is limited and the press release by SFO recommends that prospective audience members use public transit to arrive at the event.

 

