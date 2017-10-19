Samir Pirgu Announces Live-Stream of Verdi’s “Requiem”

Posted By: Logan Martell October 19, 2017

On Oct. 20 2017, hr-Sinfonieorchester will be live-streaming its performance of Verdi’s “Requiem” on its website.

Announced on the Instagram page of tenor Saimir Pirgu, the concert, conducted by Andres Orozco-Estrada, will also feature soprano Erika Grimaldi, mezzo-soprano Violeta Urmana, and bass Carlo Colombara.

Verdi’s “Requiem” first began as a collaborative effort between several Italian composers in honor of the passing of Gioachino Rossini. After the project fell through Verdi did not continue its composition until four years later, upon hearing news of the death of writer Alessandro Manzoni, whom Verdi deeply admired. Premiering to great success, Verdi’s “Requiem” has been performed at locales such as the church of San Marco, La Scala, and Paris’ Opera-Comique. Its London performance captured the heart of famed playwright George Bernard Shaw, who had the “Libra me” movement played at his funeral.

The performances on Oct. 19 and 20 will be hosted at the Alte Oper Frankfurt, while the October 22nd performance will be at the Konzerthaus Dortmund.

