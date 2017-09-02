Salzburg Festival’s “Lucrezia Borgia” To Be Broadcast

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 2, 2017

BR Klassik will present Donizetti’s “Lucrezia Borgia” from the Salzburg Festival.

The opera will be presented at 7:30 CEST according to the broadcast company’s website.

“Lucrezia Borgia” stars Krassimira Stoyanova, Juan Diego Florez and Ildar Abdrazakov. Marco Armiliato conducted the two performance run, which took place during the last week of the festival and was met with positive reviews.

The run also marked the role debuts of all three principles in their respective parts.

Florez next goes on a concert tour before taking on the role of Hoffman in “Les Contes d’Hoffman” at the Monte Carlo Opera. He also returns to the Bayerische Staatsoper for “Lucia di Lammermoor” and “Lucrezia Borgia” with Edita Gruberova.

Meanwhile, Stoyanova returns to the Vienna State Opera for “Rusalka” and “Der Rosenkavalier.” She is also scheduled for Verdi’s “Requiem” at the Metropolitan Opera and “Aida” and “Simon Boccanegra” at the Teatro alla Scala.

Abdrazakov opens a new production of Verdi’s “Don Carlos” at the Paris Opera before launching a tour with Rolando Villazon. He is also scheduled for Verdi’s “Attila” at the Grand Theatre Liceu and “Semiramide” at the Metropolitan Opera.

 

 

