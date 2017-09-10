Royal Opera House 2017-18 Preview: Essential Facts About This Year’s ‘Die Zauberflöte’

Right after “La Bohème” kicks off its run at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” will take over the headlines with 13 performances starting on Sept. 12, 2017, and ending on Oct. 14, 2017.

Here are essential facts to prepare you for the classic gem before you check it out in London.

1. The opera will feature two different casts across its 13 performances. Cast A, which stars Siobhan Stagg as Pamina, Mauro Peter as Tamino, Roderick Williams as Papageno, Mika Kares as Sarastro, and Sabine Devielhe as the Queen of the Night, will get eight performances, their final one coming on Sept. 26.

2. The performance on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, will be showcased as part of The Taylor Foundation Schools matinee.

3. Two days later, the production will be filmed, giving audiences a chance to see it in cinemas.

4. Cast B kicks off on Oct 5 for a total of five performances. Janai Brugger stars as Pamina, Tuomas Katajala will appear as Tamino, Florian Sempey will be Papageno, In Sung Sim will take on the role of Sarastro, and Christina Poulitsi will interpret the Queen of the Night.

5. Every single performance, with the exception of the final two shows, will be conducted by Julia Jones, who made her ROH debut in 2010 with “Così fan tutte.”

6. This run of performances will feature Sir David McVicar’s production.

