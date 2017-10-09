Royal Opera House 2017-18 Preview: 2013 ‘Les Vêpres Siciliennes Gets Encore Run

On Oct. 12, 2017, the Royal Opera House brings back Verdi’s “Les Vêpres Siciliennes” in Stefan Herheim’s production, which appeared at the theater in 2013.

The production reunites Bryan Hymel, Michael Volle and Erwin Schrott, both of which took on the production during its initial run. Hymel took on the heroic role of Henri, Volle of his father Guy de Montfort and Schrott was the conniving Jean Procida.

Hymel has been the go-to tenor in this opera, performing both the French and Italian version around the world. Besides performing Henri at ROH, he is also slated to take on the opera in Munich next spring and summer.

It should be no surprise that the bass for the Munich run will also be Schrott, who is the main interpreter of Procida at the moment. In addition to his ROH showcases, he also performed the opera at the Danish Royal Opera.

The major change comes in the soprano role. In the original 2013 run, Lianna Haroutounian got the lead role of Hélène, with Rachele Stanisci getting a few performance in what was her Royal Opera House debut run. This time around, audiences will get to see Malin Byström for four of the six performances. Stanisci will get the final two shows on Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.

In the pit, audiences will get a chance to see Maurizio Benini for all six shows.

To get a better idea of what Herheim and company have in store, you can actually watch the original production on DVD.

For more information on the opera itself, make sure to check out our profile.

