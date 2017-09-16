Richard Tucker Music Foundation Announces Lineup for Annual Gala

Single tickets have gone on sale for the Richard Tucker Music Foundation’s annual gala concert on Dec. 10. This is its second season back home at Carnegie Hall after spending more than 25 years at Lincoln Center.

Nadine Sierra, winner of the 2017 Richard Tucker Award, will be joined onstage by past winners as they perform works from Handel, Verdi, Donizetti, Puccini, and more. Among past winners are sopranos Ailyn Pérez and Tamara Wilson and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe. Mezzo-sopranos Tara Erraught and Ekaterina Semenchuk; tenors Javier Camarena and Vittorio Grigolo; and bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel will also be featured. The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the New York Choral Society will be led by Maestro Nicola Luisotti.

Sierra is recognized as one of opera’s most promising young performers; she has debuted at the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, Paris Opera, Berlin Staatsoper, and Zurich Opera. Among her festival debuts are the Ravinia, Tanglewood, and Mostly Mozart festivals. Furthermore, she has performed as a soloist with the Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, and has been featured in televised concerts from Lincoln Center, and Venice’s Teatro la Fenice. Sierra recently signed an exclusive recording contract jointly with Deutsche Grammophon and Decca Gold, which is a new label from Universal Music Classic.

Following the unexpected death of tenor Richard Tucker in 1975, the Richard Tucker Music Foundation was organized by his partner Robert Merrill and the Tucker family in order to preserve Tucker’s memory and to support young, upcoming opera singers in America through grants, awards, performance opportunities, and by supporting music education programs. For over forty years the gala has attracted some of opera’s biggest names, such as Monserrat Caballe, Placido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, Leontyne Price, Leonard Bernstein, and Joan Sutherland. Last year, the gala’s homecoming to Carnegie Hall proved itself a triumph after the house sold out.

