Renée Fleming’s ‘Final’ Met Opera Performance Arrives on PBS

PBS’ “Great Performances” series for 2017 comes to an end this summer with a performance of the Metropolitan Opera’s “Der Rosenkavalier” starring Renée Fleming, and Elina Garanca. The showcase will be on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The performance was recorded on the final day of the 2016-17 season and was Fleming’s final performance as the Marschallin at the Met. The performance was conducted by Sebastian Weigle and also featured Gunther Groissböck, Erin Morley, Matthew Polenzani and Markus Brück.

Regarding the production and overall performance, OperaWire’s review stated, “…it is arguably the must-see opera on the Metropolitan Opera stage right now, if only for the powerful performances from its leads. The bar has been set rather high by this cast which bodes well for the remainder of the run. Time will tell what happens with future revivals.”

The broadcast was hosted by Polenzani, whose appearance in the production was brief, the tenor taking on the Italian Singer.

While this performance represents the end of this series, the Met and PBS will team up yet again in 2017-18 for more broadcasts that will kick off on the “Great Performances” series either later this year or in early 2018. Audiences can look forward to performances of “Tosca,” “Norma,” “The Exterminating Angel,” and “Così fan tutte,” among others.

