Regina Opera To Open with ‘La Traviata’

The Regina Opera has announced a free fully staged “La Traviata.”

The company announced that on Nov. 18, 19, 25 and 26, it will showcase Verdi’s beloved classic at Our Lady of Perpetual Help auditorium in Brooklyn.

The production will star Taerra Pence as Violetta, Thomas Massey as Alfredo, Scott Lefurgy as Germont, and Richard Agster as Doctor Grenvil. Gregory Ortega will conduct Linda Lehr’s production.

The Regina Opera’s program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. Major support is provided by New York City Council Member Carlos Menchaca. This project/program has been proudly supported by a grant from Investors Foundation. Another major support is provided by Seijo Corporation, Con Edison, Raymour & Flanigan, Peter and Gail Salvatore Foundation, CapitalOne Bank, and the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation.

The Regina Opera was founded in 1970 by Marie Cantoni and Nicholas Tierno as a small company dedicated to giving opera recitals. It has since grown to present fully staged operas. This season the company is also scheduled to present “Madama Butterfly” and “Aida” in March and May.

