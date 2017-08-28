Raquel Gonzalez To Replace Joyce El-Khoury At Lyric Opera Of Kansas City

Raquel Gonzalez will replace Joyce El-Khoury at the Lyric Opera of Kansas City.

The Lyric Opera of Kansas City announced that Gonzalez will make her house debut in the role of Tatiana filling in for El-Khoury who was originally scheduled.

The switch was due to the fact that El-Khoury will replace Nadine Sierra in some of the performances at the Royal Opera House of “La Bohème” in the role of Musetta. El-Khoury was to have returned to Kansas City for the first time since 2014 when she made her company debut in the role of Violetta in “La Traviata.”

In addition to Tatiana this season, Gonzalez is slated to make her debut as Violetta in Syracuse Opera’s production of “La Traviata” and will return to Washington National Opera in “The Little Prince.” She will also sing her first performances of Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta with Queen City Opera in Cincinnati.

“Eugene Onegin” will open on Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 8. The production also stars Morgan Smith in the title role and Jonathan Johnson as Lensky. Tomer Zvulum directs the production with Ari Pelto conducting.

