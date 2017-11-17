Professor Of Roosevelt University Selected For Fulbright Specialist Program

Assistant Professor and Head of Opera at Roosevelt University’s Chicago College of Performing Arts Andrew Eggert has been selected for the U.S. Department of State’s Fulbright Specialist Program.

As a Fulbright scholar, he will be a Specialist in November at the Liszt Academy in Budapest, Hungary where he will study contemporary American opera from the 20th and 21st centuries of a special two-week Fulbright workshop that the Roosevelt professor will be leading with Liszt students beginning Nov. 6.

Throughout his career, Eggert has been an expert in American opera and has directed productions around the nation and at Roosevelt University in Chicago. He has directed Daron Hagen’s “Amelia,” produced by Roosevelt’s CCPA in its Chicago premiere in 2013 and Hannah Lash’s “Beowulf,” premiered by Guerilla Opera in Boston in 2016.

He has also served as an associate director on several projects staged by Diane Paulus, including Tod Machover’s “Death and the Powers” and Matthew Aucoin’s “Crossing,” which made its debut in 2015 and returned to American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge, Mass., in October.

Eggert has also worked closely with the annual CCPA OperaLab competition and learning program with a number of Roosevelt student composers, assisting them in premiering new operas.

The director is the eighth Roosevelt professor selected for a Fulbright since 2010, and the 13th to receive the honor since 2000.

.

Related