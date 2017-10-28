Portland Opera Merges Department & Makes Major Organizational Changes

The Portland Opera is making some major changes.

The changes, mainly structural, feature the Development, Marketing & Sales, and Patron Services departments all combining combine to form the Department of External Affairs. They will be led by Sue Dixon, who previously served as Director of Development over the last three years.

“We are taking a holistic view with this change and recognizing that our patrons don’t fall into discrete categories of donors or ticket buyers, but rather as opera and musical theatre lovers who participate with us in a wide variety of ways,” stated General Director Christopher Mattaliano in a press release. “This change will allow us to more efficiently and effectively serve our patrons and be responsive to our community.”

Assisting Dixon will be Lacey Rowberg and Andrea Tichy. Rowberg is now the Associate Director of Development while Tichy will not take on the role of Associate Director of Marketing & Audience Development.

Additionally, Tracy Wenckus has been promoted to General Manager of the opera’s popular U.S. Bank Broadway in Portland series. There will also be a separate box office for Opera and Broadway patrons.

“Our opera patrons will enjoy concierge-style service like that of sports teams, and Broadway patrons will experience decreased telephone waiting times and the highest level of service possible,” explains Mattaliano. “We’re looking forward to serving our fans in the way that they so richly deserve.”

Related