Plácido Domingo to Make Donations For Hurricane Victims

Plácido Domingo is doing his part to help those devastated by the natural disasters in the US. Per a press release, the tenor-turned-baritone will donate a portion of his ticket sales to the American Red Cross National Disaster Relief Fun.

The donations will come from “Plácido Domingo le Canta a San Antonio” on Oct. 18, 2017.

“I am heartbroken at the devastation caused by so many natural disasters all at once: Hurricane Harvey over Texas and elsewhere; the horrifying earthquake in Mexico; and the clash of three hurricanes currently sweeping over the Caribbean and Florida,” Domingo stated. “I send my prayers to everyone who has been affected so far, and I pray for the safety of everyone still in the path of these catastrophes. I am proud to be donating proceeds from my upcoming concert at the Alamodome to the Red Cross. God bless you all.”

The concert will feature famed opera arias, traditional Spanish songs, and even popular music. The concert will also feature soprano Ana María Martinez and will be conducted by Maestro Eugene Kohn. The event will be organized by Bags Live, a full service production and consultation firm, specializing in event design, production management, artist relations, and revenue generation for commercial and non-profit clients.

