Plácido Domingo & Jonas Kaufmann Headline Peralada Festival

Jonas Kaufmann and Placido Domingo will headline the Festival Castell de Peralada.

The festival announced that both superstars will be showcased in two separate concerts.

Jonas Kaufmann will give a gala concert on July 28 with the Teatro Real orchestra. The concert will mark the third time the tenor appears at the festival following concerts in 2012 and 2014. Jochen Rieder will conduct the performance which is expected to include opera’s greatest hits.

The following day Plácido Domingo will perform a concert performance of Massenet’s “Thaïs.” Soprano Ermonela Jaho will join Domingo in the title role with the Teatro Real Orchestra in the pit. Patrick Fournillier will conduct with Michele Angelini, Jean Teitgen, Lídia Vinyes Curtis and Elena Copons rounding out the cast.

Peralada is set to announce more concert dates in the coming weeks.

Kaufmann is currently set to revive a production of “Andrea Chenier” at the Bayerische Staatsoper alongside Anja Harteros before going on tour while Domingo will portray Rodrigo in Valencia’s production of “Don Carlo.” He is set to make his role debut as Miller in “Luisa Miller” at the Metropolitan Opera alongside Sonya Yoncheva and Piotr Beczala.

