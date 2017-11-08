Placido Domingo, Jonas Kaufmann & Cecilia Bartoli Headline Salzburg Festival

The Salzburg Festival has announced its 2018 summer festival.

This season the festival will showcase eight operas in concert and staged performances.

“Die Zauberflöte” will be the festival’s sole Mozart offering starring Matthias Goerne as Sarastro, Mauro Peter as Tamino, Albina Shagimuratova in the role of the Queen of the Night, Christiane Karg as Pamina, and Adam Plachetka as Papageno. Constantinos Carydis conducts Lydia Steier’s new production.

Strauss’ “Salome” will also be performed in a new production by Romeo Castellucci. Asmik Grigorian will star in the title role while John Daszak sings Herodes and Anna Maria Chiuri takes on the role of Herodias. Franz Welser-Möst conducts the production.

Brandon Jovanovich will headline a new production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Queen of Spades” directed by Hans Neuenfels. The opera will also star Igor Golovatenko as Prince Yeletsky, Evgenia Muraveva as Liza, Oksana Volkova in the double roles of Polina and Daphnis and legendary mezzo Hanna Schwarz as the Countess.

Rossini’s “L’Italiana in Algeri” will make an appearance as well with Cecilia Bartoli in the title role and Ildar Abdrazakov as Mustafa. Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier direct the production which is slated to premiere at the Whitsun Festival in May.

William Christie will conduct “L’Incoronazione di Poppea” starring Sonya Yoncheva in the title role. She will be joined by Kate Lindsey as Nerone and Stéphanie d’Oustrac as Ottavia. Jan Lauwers directs and choreographs the new production.

Hans Werner Henze’ “The Bassarids” will be conducted by Kent Nagano in a new production from Krzysztof Warlikowski. The cast includes Sean Panikkar, Russell Braun, Willard White, Nikolai Schukoff, Károly Szemerédy, Tanja Ariane Baumgartner, Claudia Boyle and Anna Maria Dur.

In a concert performance, Gottfried von Einem’s “Der Prozess’s” will star Michael Laurenz, Jochen Schmeckenbecher, Matthäus Schmidlechner, Jörg Schneider, Lars Woldt, Johannes Kammler, Tilmann Rönnebeck, Ilse Eerens and Anke Vondung. HK Gruber conducts.

Plácido Domingo will also headline a concert performance of Georges Bizet’s “Les Pêcheurs de Perles.” The performances will also feature Aida Garifullina and Javier Camarena. Patrick Fournillier conducts.

Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will be featured in a concert entitled “A Due Voci” featuring arias and duets from Verdi and Giordano.

In recital, the festival will showcase Jonas Kaufmann alongside Helmut Deutsch and Rolando Villazón in a program of Songs from the Old and New Worlds. Christiane Karg, Florian Boesch, Matthias Goerne and Philippe Jaroussky will also be featured in recitals.

Mozart’s Mass in C Minor will showcase Lucy Crowe while Elizabeth Kulman will sing Wagner songs alongside the Camarata Salzburg.

Riccardo Muti will conduct Schubert’s Mass in E Flat with Krassimira Stoyanova and Michael Spyres while Marianne Crebassa will appear in songs by Luciano Berio with Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting.

Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 will star Crowe and Bernarda Fink with Andris Nelsons conducting.

Elsa Dreisig, Matthew Rose, Lucas Meacham, Matthew Rose, and Sarah Wegener will also perform concerts.

The festival will run from July 20 to August 30.

