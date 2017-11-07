Pacific Opera Project To Close 2017 Season With Modern Take on ‘La Bohème’

The Pacific Opera Project will close its 2017 season with five performances of its 2012 production of “La Bohème: AKA ‘The Hipsters.'”

In POP’s production of “La Bohème: AKA ‘The Hipsters,'” an 1830’s Parisian garret becomes a present-day Los Angeles loft apartment during a particularly cold SoCal winter. LA’s housing crisis comes to life on stage as the artist, poet, philosopher, musician, and seamstress become a graphic designer, screenplay writer, English major, indie-rocker, and fashion designer dealing with the timeless issues of life, love, jealousy, and overdue bills. This production is the inspiration behind POP’s signature logo, “Hipster Puccini” and was hailed by critics when it opened five years ago.

The production will star Daria Somers (Mimì), Dane Suarez (Rodolfo), Katherine Giaquinto (Musetta), Alex DeSocio (Marcello), E. Scott Levin (Schaunard), Keith Colclough (Colline), and William Grundler (Benoit, Alcinodoro, Parpignol). Music Director Parisa Zaeri will conduct the production, which is directed by POP Artistic Director Josh Shaw.

Performances begin on Dec. 8 and run through the 16 at The Highland Park Ebell Club.

