Pacific Opera Project Announces Inventive 2018 Season Productions

Pacific Opera Project (POP) has announced the productions for its 2018 season, curated by Artistic Director Josh Shaw.

Opening the season will be Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” in downtown Los Angeles’ The Vortex theater. Featuring food and wine served to 70 tables, this delectable production is said to look like “Dick Tracy” meets “Boardwalk Empire.” POP’s production of “Don Giovanni” will open on April 13, 2018, with performances on the 14t, 20, 21, and 22.

Next in the season will be “La Gazetta,” a lesser-known work from Giacomo Rossini. After first premiering in 1816, the opera was revived once in 1928, after which it was not produced until nearly a century later in 2001 with England’s Garingston Opera. Only produced twice in North America, “La Gazetta” will be making its West Coast premiere with POP’s production. The story follows a Neapolitan father who has taken out an advertisement for his daughter in the local newspaper in search for the ideal, or wealthiest, suitor for her hand. Audiences should expect vocal fireworks and laughs aplenty. “La Gazetta” opens on June 28 with subsequent performances on the 29 and 30 as well as July 6 and 7.

In collaboration with The Occidental College’s Glee Club, POP will also stage two performances of Verdi’s “La Traviata” on October 27 and 28. Staged at The Occidental College, the production will feature a full size chorus, large orchestra, as well as a champagne brunch and pre-show lecture held in the courtyard just outside Thorne Hall. Access to the brunch is included with the highest-priced tickets, or can be added to any seat purchased.

Finally, POP’s 2018 season will culminate with its modern interpretation of Puccini’s “La Boheme” called “La Boheme AKA The Hipsters.” This re-imagining sees the Parisian garret as a present-day Los Angeles loft apartment. The artist has become a designer, the poet a screen-play writer, the philosopher an English major, the musician an indie-rocker, and the seamstress a fashion designer. Staged at Highland Park Ebell Club, “La Boheme AKA The Hipsters” will open on December 7, 2018 with subsequent performances on the 8, 13, 14, and 15.

Related