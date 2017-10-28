OperaRox Celebrates National Opera Week

Operarox will celebrate National Opera Week 2017 on Nov. 3, 2017.

The company will feature 16 artists who have been featured in OperaRox’s productions and the concert will feature music from Mozart operas and new music by JL Marlor, Paula Kimper, Dana Kaufmann, and David von Kampen.

Artists will include sopranos Allie Altieri, Heather Bobeck, Allegra Durante, Zoe Marie Hart, Jane Hoffman, Karen Lackey, Rachel Weinstock and Zen Wu as well as mezzo-sopranos Aumna Iqbal, Melissa Serluco, Chloë Schaaf and Maayan Voss de Bettancourt. Baritones Brian J. Alvarado and Nathaniel Sullivan will also participate.

The concert will be at The Church of the Covenant and will include one intermission.

OperaRox was founded to give opportunities to emerging opera artists in NYC through meaningful and progressive performances.The company was founded to give a voice to underrepresented communities in the opera world. The season, the company will present the world premiere of “Ghost Variations” by Tony Manfredonia and Kim Feltkamp.

