Opera Stars And Companies Show Support For Houston Grand Opera

Posted By: Francisco Salazar August 30, 2017

It has been a difficult week for the Houston community and the Houston Grand Opera as it was pummeled by Hurricane Harvey. On Tuesday the Houston Grand Opera released a statement about the damages noting that all the costumes from its upcoming productions were safe but that some of the theater was still flooded.

After the release, numerous opera companies and established artists such as Jamie Barton and Francesca Zambello sent out messages of support for the company via various different social media platforms. Tamara Wilson also took to Twitter as her family was directly affected and asked all fans to donate to Hurricane Harvey fund. Here is a look.

 

The Houston Grand Opera is expected to release a statement with an update on the house and plans for its upcoming season.

