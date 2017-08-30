Opera Stars And Companies Show Support For Houston Grand Opera

It has been a difficult week for the Houston community and the Houston Grand Opera as it was pummeled by Hurricane Harvey. On Tuesday the Houston Grand Opera released a statement about the damages noting that all the costumes from its upcoming productions were safe but that some of the theater was still flooded.

After the release, numerous opera companies and established artists such as Jamie Barton and Francesca Zambello sent out messages of support for the company via various different social media platforms. Tamara Wilson also took to Twitter as her family was directly affected and asked all fans to donate to Hurricane Harvey fund. Here is a look.

FEMA will be evacuating my family. 4ft of water came up overnight. No telling when the water will go back down. Please keep them in your thoughts. Archie is with them. My sister said they will have to pry him from her cold dead hands if they don’t take pets. #hurricaneharvey #kingwoodtx they were fine until they opened the dams. A post shared by Tamara Wilson (@tamara_wilson_soprano) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Our thoughts are with friends, family, and arts colleagues in the Houston area. Here’s how you can help:… https://t.co/o3XOWineww — Opera Parallèle (@OperaParallele) August 28, 2017

Thinking of friends and colleagues at Houston Grand Opera as they recover from Hurricane Harvey. Much love from your Canadian friends! https://t.co/yejkQSVkPt — Peter McGillivray (@pmcgillivray) August 30, 2017

My heart is in Houston & with my many friends around town and with @HouGrandOpera. I know there is unimaginable damage. Praying for safety. — Jamie Barton (@jbartonmezzo) August 29, 2017

All of us at The Glimmerglass Festival extend our support to our friends at Houston Grand Opera. We are here for… https://t.co/naURhhYsay — Francesca Zambello (@FZambello) August 28, 2017

Friends & colleagues at @HouGrandOpera and across Texas, our hearts are with you ❤️ https://t.co/Hr1LRU9D3l — Opera Philadelphia (@OperaPhila) August 29, 2017

The Houston Grand Opera is expected to release a statement with an update on the house and plans for its upcoming season.

