Opéra National de Paris to Celebrate Patrice Chéreau with Two Major Events

Posted By: David Salazar September 27, 2017

The Opéra de Paris is showcasing two events to celebrate the death of celebrated director Patrice Chéreau.

The Tribute to the famed director will be highlighted by a new production of Janacek’s “From the House of the Death” and “Patrice Chéreau, Staging the Opera.”

The new production of the Janacek opera will be the one directed by the famed director in co-production with the Holland Festival, the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Teatro alla Scala. It will be conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen and will star Willard White, Eric Stoklossa, Stefan Margita, Peter Straka, Vladimir Chmelo, Jili Sulzenko, Heinz Zednik, Ladislav Elgr, Ján Galla, Tomas Krejcikik, Martin Bárta, Vadim Artamonov, Olivier Dumait, Susannah Haberfeld, Ales Jenis, Marian Pavlovic, Peter Hoare, Peter Mattei, Andreas Conrad, Chae Hoon Baek, and Laurent Laberdesque.

The production kicks off on Nov. 18, 2017 and runs for six performances total.

The second event is an exhibition that hones in on the work of the famed director and will be showcased at Palais Garnier between Nov. 18 through March 3, 2017. The event will be curated by Sarah Barbedette, Pénélope Driant.

