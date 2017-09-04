Opéra de Toulon Names New Music Director

Jurjan Hempel has been named music director of the Opéra de Toulon, starting next year. He will take over for Giuliano Carella, who has been in charge since 2003.

The Dutch Maestro has a massive resume, working regularly with such ensembles as Dutch Philharmonic Orchestra, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Tapiola Sinfonietta, Orchestre Philharmonique de Liège, Orquestra Nacional do Porto, Symphony Orchestra of Basel, the Bochumer Symphoniker and the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, among many others. He is also a regular guest conductor at the BBC Symphony and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

He has also made a number of recordings for numerous recording companies and is a regular at a number of festivals, including the Gergiev Festival. Hempel is currently slated to lead Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Opéra de Toulon next summer with a cast that includes Raffaella Angeletti, Julie Robard-Gendre, Perrine Madoeuf, Sergey Murzaev, Jesús León, Evgeny Stavinsky, Nika Huliashvili, and Frédéric Diquéro.

The Opéra de Toulon kicks off its season on Oct. 13, 2017, with “Mam’zelle Nitouche.”

Related