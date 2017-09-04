Opéra de Toulon Names New Music Director

TOPICS:

Posted By: David Salazar September 4, 2017

Jurjan Hempel has been named music director of the Opéra de Toulon, starting next year. He will take over for Giuliano Carella, who has been in charge since 2003.

The Dutch Maestro has a massive resume, working regularly with such ensembles as  Dutch Philharmonic Orchestra, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Tapiola Sinfonietta, Orchestre Philharmonique de Liège, Orquestra Nacional do Porto, Symphony Orchestra of Basel, the Bochumer Symphoniker and the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, among many others. He is also a regular guest conductor at the BBC Symphony and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

He has also made a number of recordings for numerous recording companies and is a regular at a number of festivals, including the Gergiev Festival. Hempel is currently slated to lead Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Opéra de Toulon next summer with a cast that includes Raffaella Angeletti, Julie Robard-Gendre, Perrine Madoeuf, Sergey Murzaev, Jesús León, Evgeny Stavinsky, Nika Huliashvili, and Frédéric Diquéro.

The Opéra de Toulon kicks off its season on Oct. 13, 2017, with “Mam’zelle Nitouche.”

 

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Be the first to comment on "Opéra de Toulon Names New Music Director"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*