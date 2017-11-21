Opéra de Montréal To Present Canadian Premiere Of ‘JFK’

The Opéra de Montréal will continue its initiative of presenting new works with “JFK” by American composer David T. Little and Canadian librettist Royce Vavrek.

The work, which was jointly commissioned by the Fort Worth Opera, the American Lyric Theater, and the Opéra de Montréal, made its world premiere in Fort Worth in April 2016 and was unanimously praised with critics stating it was “ravishing” and “triumphant.”

The Canadian premiere will feature the original cast, including baritone Matthew Worth and mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack who portray President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy, respectively.

The opera will also star bass-baritone Daniel Okulich as U.S. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, soprano Talise Trevigne in the roles of housekeeper Clara Harris and the agent of fate Clotho, and tenor Sean Panikkar in the roles of secret service agent Henry Rathbone and the agent of fate Lachesis.

Soprano Cree Carrico and mezzo-soprano Katharine Goeldner and Canadian tenor John Mac Master round out the cast. Steven Osgood conducts the production by Thaddeus Strassberger.

The opera, which marks the second collaboration between composer and librettist Little and Vavrek after their work on “Dog Days,” tells the story of the 12 days that preceded the assassination of JFK.

The opera opens on Jan. 27, 2018 through Feb. 3, 2018.

Related