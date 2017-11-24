Opera Columbus New Innovative Production For ‘Orphée et Eurydice’

A new production of Gluck’s masterpiece “Orphée et Eurydice” is being developed by Opera Columbus.

The company announced that along with co-producers Against the Grain Theatre in Toronto, Ontario and Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Banff, Alberta are developing a new production based on the work’s Berlioz version. The production will stay true to the feel of the Baroque piece but will place the action in 21st century with new electronic orchestration, baroque burlesque dancers, sopranos singing from silks, and aerial dancers. The production is also seeking singers of all types who are interested in becoming part of the production’s virtual chorus.

Peggy Kriha Dye, Artistic Director of Opera Columbus said in a press release, “We are reaching out globally for interested participants to video-record themselves singing designated parts of Orphée et Eurydice. We will select 100 of these entries and, for the run of this production, these singers will become ‘virtual’ members of our company. We are looking to innovate and transform the way that this spectacular opera – which was cutting-edge when it first premiered — is presented and experienced.”

Opera Columbus, Against the Grain Theatre and Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity will be looking for singers to record their voice type to three excerpts from the opera. The submitted videos will be stitched together, then projected onto the set and sound mixed to synch with a live orchestra.

Opera Columbus will premiere the production on April 20th and 22nd, 2018 at the Southern Theatre before heading to Toronto, Ontario and Banff, Alberta.

