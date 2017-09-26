Opera Colorado Angles For Move To Englewood

Aiming for a move in late November, Opera Colorado will set up shop in the city of Englewood, after spending nearly 30 years in Denver.

This new space, a recently-renovated warehouse first built in the 1930s, will allow Opera Colorado to have their offices and rehearsal space in a single location. Previously the company rehearsed and performed their works at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, where they are finishing up their production of Puccini’s ‘La Boheme.’

As part of an initiative to create jobs in the area, the city of Englewood is providing Opera Colorado with construction tax rebates, according to city officials. Signing a decade-long lease for the location, which they will call the Opera Colorado Opera Center, the company is one step closer to their goal of a more consolidated enterprise. Greg Carpenter, General Director of Opera Colorado, says: “The idea of moving Opera Colorado’s office has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to finally see all the pieces align this past year, and our vision of creating an opera center come to fruition.”

The renovations to Opera Colorado’s future home come as part of a city-wide boom in commercial activity. City Manager Eric Keck writes in an email “It is interesting to note that these increased housing density projects are also the reason that there is renewed commercial interest in Englewood, with bars, restaurants and retailers seeking to capitalize on these developments.” No doubt opera-goers will find much to do in the city among these budding venues of great promise.

