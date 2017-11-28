Obituary: Tenor José Razador Dies At 82

José Razador, a Belgian-Walloon tenor of Italian descent died on Nov. 14 at the age of 82.

The tenor started out as a soloist at the Liège Opéra in 1970 and went on to sing with Belgian and French companies for three decades.

The tenor was well known for a wide variety of repertoire including leading roles in “Faust” and “Werther.” He also sang Pinkerton in “Madama Butterfly,” Luigi in “Il Tabarro,” Ismaele in “Nabucco,” Macduff in “Macbeth,” Calaf in “Turandot” and Cavaradossi in “Tosca.” He was also known for exploring rare repertoires including roles in “Boris Godunov,” “Prince Igor,” “The Bartered Bride” and “Zigeunerbaron.”

Throughout his career he made numerous recordings including two albums of operetta and Neapolitan songs and excerpts of Grétry’s Lucille.



Related